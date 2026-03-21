Södra’s OnceMore Uses TextileGenesis to Turn Circular MMCF Traceability Into Infrastructure

As regulation tightens and recycled-content claims face greater scrutiny, traceability is becoming a commercial necessity, not a branding extra.

OnceMore®, Södra’s textile-to-pulp recycling platform, is adopting TextileGenesis to build end-to-end traceability for circular man-made cellulosic fibres. The move links material flows from blended textile waste and Swedish wood through pulp, fibre and garment production to retail, creating a verified digital chain of custody across the supply chain.

What changed: traceability moves upstream

OnceMore® is the first large-scale process designed to recycle blended fabrics into dissolving pulp for MMCF production. By integrating TextileGenesis, it is adding digital verification to that circular material story. TextileGenesis’s Fibercoin™ system will attach digital tokens to material volumes, allowing each transformation step to be recorded and authenticated.

That replaces fragmented documentation with a more structured data trail, giving suppliers, manufacturers and brands a common system for tracking material movement.

Why it matters: regulation is driving the business case

The timing is strategic. As the EU moves towards Digital Product Passports and tighter disclosure rules, brands need stronger evidence behind recycled-content and circularity claims. Verified traceability helps reduce compliance risk while improving product-level reporting and supplier transparency.

What comes next: circularity must become auditable

OnceMore® is onboarding supply-chain partners onto the platform, signalling that circular fibre systems will increasingly need digital infrastructure to scale. The larger lesson is clear: in next-generation MMCF, circularity alone is not enough. It also has to be measurable, verifiable and retail-ready.