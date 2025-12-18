Gianluca Macchi (Konica Minolta) speaks about redefining next-generation digital textile printing.

Konica Minolta: Redefining Digital Textile Printing with Next-Generation Speed



In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Gianluca Macchi, Director of Sales at Konica Minolta Business Solution Italia SPA, discusses the company’s innovations in digital textile printing and their impact on the global textile industry.

TEXtalks: What key solutions and innovations is Konica Minolta presenting at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025?

Gianluca Macchi: We are thrilled to be part of ITMA Asia + CITME 2025. The response from visitors has exceeded our expectations, with customers attending from across the globe. At the show, we are highlighting several technological advancements, particularly in chemical in-line treatment processes that can be applied directly via Konica Minolta printers. A major focus is our new ViRObe ink, specifically developed for fabrics that are traditionally challenging to print with vibrant colors. This innovation enables precise, high-quality digital printing on a variety of textiles. Additionally, we are collaborating with our Italian partner on a project involving digital printing on acetate fabrics. Acetate has historically been pre-dyed using traditional methods, but with our ViRobe print technology, it can now be digitally printed while maintaining consistent color quality. What sets Konica Minolta apart is our ability to provide a complete process solution, from preparation and ink application to finishing. Our systems are designed to integrate seamlessly into production workflows, offering flexibility, efficiency, and high-quality results for different types of customers and fabric types.

TEXtalks: How has the response been from visitors, and were your expectations met at ITMA Asia?

Gianluca Macchi: The response has been excellent. We are living in a historically challenging period, with economic pressures and geopolitical uncertainties affecting several key markets. Despite this, the interest in digital textile printing remains strong. We have received significant attention from countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, India, and other parts of Asia. Visitors were particularly interested in how our technologies can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and expand creative possibilities, which aligns perfectly with our objectives at the show.

TEXtalks: Can you elaborate on upcoming developments and innovations at Konica Minolta?

Gianluca Macchi: Innovation is at the core of our strategy. We are constantly developing products and solutions that help our customers remain competitive and sustainable in a rapidly changing market. This includes advancements in ink technology, printing techniques, and process efficiency. While the full details will be disclosed in 2026, I can confirm that our upcoming solutions will further empower customers to achieve high-quality digital textile printing with enhanced speed, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. At Konica Minolta, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital textile printing, delivering solutions that combine creativity, reliability, and industrial performance.