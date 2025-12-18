Jason Kent (CEO) talks about British Textile Machinery and its role in modernizing the textile industry

BTMA’s Mission to Modernise and Elevate Global Textile Manufacturing

In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Jason Kent, Chief Executive Officer of the British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA), discusses how the association supports innovation, the industry’s evolving priorities, and the trends shaping textile investment in the years ahead.

TEXtalks: Founded in 1940, BTMA promotes UK textile machinery globally. How has the association evolved to support innovation in high-value sectors?

Jason Kent: Networking has become one of our strongest assets. We have invested heavily in member-to-member collaborations, which allow companies to share expertise, test ideas, and jointly develop new solutions. In the UK, we host innovation events that connect textile manufacturers with research facilities and technical institutions, helping us explore how advanced technologies can be applied to real-world production.

TEXtalks: What insights can you share on the drivers behind these developments, and how has your leadership amplified BTMA’s global voice?

Jason Kent: What fuels optimism in British textile machinery is the understanding that innovation and responsibility can—and must—coexist. Progress doesn’t need to come at the cost of the climate. The industry recognises the challenges it faces, but those very challenges open doors to creativity. Together, our member companies are proving that sustainability and innovation can form a powerful partnership. We are also seeing a new wave of young professionals entering the industry with entirely different skillsets. It’s inspiring to see them apply AI and digital technologies to long-standing problems.

TEXtalks: What are the most pressing challenges British machinery manufacturers face in today’s cautious global business climate?

Jason Kent: Geopolitical shifts and economic uncertainty are certainly at the heart of many conversations here in Singapore. UK machinery manufacturers are navigating weak market demand, rapid technological disruption, and unpredictable trade regulations. These pressures are real, but our companies continue to demonstrate resilience. They are adapting quickly, finding new opportunities, and staying committed to long-term innovation despite the turbulence.

TEXtalks: Which market trends do you expect to influence investment decisions in the next one to two years?

Jason Kent: The push for sustainability will unquestionably continue. Energy-efficient machinery, waste reduction technologies, and recycling systems are priorities. In the UK, this direction is reinforced by policy pressures around decarbonisation and circular economy principles. Traceability is also becoming essential, and purchasing decisions increasingly depend on these features. These aren’t niche trends—they are permanent expectations shaping how companies invest.

TEXtalks: Finally, what message would you like to share with visitors and industry professionals attending ITMA Asia + CITME 2025?

Jason Kent: The future of textiles is connected and sustainable. Here in Singapore, we invite visitors to explore the technologies that can help them achieve net-zero goals while strengthening competitiveness. The industry is changing rapidly, but with the right innovation partnerships, there is tremendous opportunity ahead.