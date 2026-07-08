Ibrahim Fibres and Trützschler: A strong partnership enters its next phase with the TC 30Si

For more than two decades, Ibrahim Fibres and Trützschler have grown side by side, driven by a shared ambition to continuously improve spinning performance, strengthen technology leadership and set new benchmarks in the textile industry. Today, Ibrahim Fibres is a leading yarn and polyester staple fiber manufacturer in Pakistan. The company operates the largest number of Trützschler cards in the country, with more than 200 machines running across its mills in Faisalabad, and plays an important role in one of Asia’s largest textile industries. As part of its ongoing drive toward future oriented manufacturing, the company has now taken the next step by successfully integrating the latest generation of Trützschler carding technology: the TC 30Si, specifically designed for man‑made fiber applications.

Outstanding production results: higher output, better quality

The TC 30Si delivers a clear performance leap for Ibrahim Fibres. Recent data collected during ongoing operation clearly demonstrate the major advantages compared to the previous card models.

In a ring spinning application, Ibrahim Fibres produced a yarn (Ne 36) from an 80% polyester / 20% viscose blend with a fiber length of 51 mm. The TC 30Si more than doubled the production rate, while improving quality at the same time. In addition to the strong productivity increase, the TC 30Si significantly improved energy efficiency. It reduced energy consumption per kilogram by a total of 68%, supporting more sustainable and cost‑efficient production.

Similar results were achieved across other processing setups with both higher and lower yarn counts. In all tested configurations, the TC 30Si delivered substantial increases in production rate for polyester viscose blends, combined with improved IPI values and reduced energy consumption per kilogram.

These performance gains fully align with the experience of the operating team. Tariq Nazir, General Manager of Ibrahim Fibres’ Textile Plant 1, summarizes the impact: “We are very satisfied with the TC 30Si. Our output has nearly doubled – from 30–35 kg/h to 70 kg/h – and the quality is even better at these higher production levels.” The improved quality is also well received on the market: “Our customers are very happy with the results we achieve with the TC 30Si,” he adds.

Looking ahead: A partnership that continues to grow

The successful integration of the TC 30Si marks another key milestone in a long standing collaboration between Ibrahim Fibres and Trützschler. Zafar Iqbal, General Manager New Projects, reflects: “Our two-decade partnership with Trützschler has evolved into a strong, trust based collaboration. We have operated multiple generations of Trützschler carding technology – from the TC 03 to the latest TC 30Si – which underlines our confidence in Trützschler’s ability to meet our growing requirements.”

The TC 30Si also supports Ibrahim Fibres’ strategy for more efficient and future ready spinning operations. As Zafar Iqbal explains: “The TC 30i truly embodies our Industry 4.0 principles. It combines smart automation, digital connectivity and advanced monitoring features that help us modernize and optimize our production processes.”

Shaping the future together

As Ibrahim Fibres continues to expand its capabilities and prepare for future industry demands, the TC 30Si provides a powerful technological foundation to stay ahead – today and in the years to come.