India–UK FTA gives Indian textile exporters a July tariff break

The agreement’s July 15 start date turns a long-running trade negotiation into an immediate sourcing variable for UK buyers and Indian apparel exporters.

The India–UK Free Trade Agreement will enter into force on July 15, 2026, giving companies 28 days to prepare for trading under the new terms. For India’s textile and apparel sector, the most important change is the UK’s commitment to cut tariffs on Indian goods including clothing, footwear and selected food products, improving landed-cost competitiveness in a major Western market.

Exporters get a sharper UK edge

The UK government says the wider deal is expected to raise bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually in the long run, while adding £4.8 billion to UK GDP. Although headline attention has focused on whisky and automobiles, the operational impact for India’s exporters lies in tariff removal on labour-intensive categories such as apparel, home textiles and footwear.

For Indian manufacturers, this narrows a key disadvantage. Apparel Resources reported that Indian textile exports to the UK and EU currently face tariffs of around 12%; under the UK deal, these duties move to zero for eligible goods, putting India closer to competitors such as Bangladesh and Vietnam in the UK market.

Stocks price in sourcing upside

The market response was immediate. Indian textile stocks rose on Thursday after confirmation of the implementation date. Himatsingka Seide gained 8% intraday on the BSE, Gokaldas Exports rose 6%, Indo Count Industries climbed 5%, Kitex Garments and Nitin Spinners added 4%, and Pearl Global Industries gained 3%.

ICICI Securities identified large, integrated textile manufacturers with strong quality systems as likely beneficiaries, supported by India’s labour-cost position, domestic cotton availability and the recent removal of customs duty on cotton imports. The brokerage also said UK and European buyers have already begun due diligence on Indian factories ahead of possible sourcing shifts.

The next sourcing test

The gains will not be automatic. Exporters must satisfy rules of origin, compliance, delivery reliability and buyer audits before tariff preference turns into orders. ICICI Securities expects UK FTA benefits to begin appearing in company performance from FY27, while any India–EU FTA impact would likely follow from FY28. The next signal to watch is whether buyer due diligence converts into firm order migration after July 15.