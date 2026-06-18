ITM 2026 concludes amid challenging times, paving the way for a stronger 2028

Istanbul, Turkey – Despite facing significant global economic uncertainties, regional tensions, and cautious investment sentiment, the ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition wrapped up with solid commercial outcomes and valuable industry connections.

Held from June 9–13, 2026, at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in partnership with Tüyap and Teknik Fuarcılık, and in cooperation with TEMSAD, the event brought together leading textile technology providers and professionals. While visitor numbers were lower than in previous editions — reflecting the difficult market conditions — the quality of attendees and business discussions remained encouraging.

Organizers reported that thousands of decision-makers from over 100 countries visited the exhibition, with many factory owners and investors actively exploring new machinery and technologies. Although footfall was modest this year, participating companies successfully concluded several important machinery sales and partnership agreements, particularly with delegations from key markets including Egypt, India, Syria, and Russia.

Sustainability, automation, digitalization, and energy-efficient solutions

These stood out as the main areas of interest, as mills seek ways to reduce costs and future-proof their operations in these challenging times.

The event also ran alongside HIGHTEX 2026, reinforcing its role as a comprehensive platform for both conventional and technical textiles.

Looking ahead, industry stakeholders are already expressing optimism for ITM 2028 (June 13–17, 2028). Many exhibitors have begun reserving space early, hoping for a stronger recovery and higher engagement as global conditions improve.

ITM 2026 may have felt the pressure of the current economic climate, but it still served as a vital meeting point for the textile machinery sector — keeping conversations alive and laying groundwork for future growth.