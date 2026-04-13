JEPLAN and Syre team up to speed polyester textile-to-textile recycling

The partnership is aimed at moving circular polyester from pilot-stage promise toward commercial reality, with multi-ton output targeted for brand validation by late 2026.

JEPLAN and Syre have entered a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the commercialization of textile-to-textile polyester recycling, adding another important alliance to the push for scalable circular polyester supply. Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to develop and refine recycling solutions capable of delivering multi-ton volumes of recycled polyester by late 2026, with those materials intended for spinning validation and product-line sampling with brands.

The strategic value of the partnership lies in what each side brings. Syre, which is focused on scaling textile-to-textile recycling at industrial speed, gains access to JEPLAN’s more than a decade-long experience in chemical recycling and its existing operational infrastructure in Japan. JEPLAN, for its part, adds another globally oriented commercialization partner as it seeks to extend its recycling technologies beyond its current footprint.

Why this matters now

Textile-to-textile polyester recycling has no shortage of ambition, but scale remains the bottleneck. Syre has already outlined plans for rapid capacity expansion, including a 10,000-ton prototype facility in North Carolina expected by 2026 and a much larger future plant in Vietnam. Reuters reported last year that the company aims to produce more than 3 million metric tons of recycled polyester by 2032, backed by offtake commitments from brands including H&M, Gap and Target.

Commercial proof, not just technical proof

The late-2026 milestone is commercially important because spinning validation and brand sample development are often the point where recycling technologies either gain real traction or stall. Multi-ton output is still far from full industrial scale, but it is large enough to move beyond lab claims and into product qualification.

Syre says more partnerships are coming, and that is likely to be essential. Textile-to-textile recycling at scale will depend not only on chemistry, but on a wider network of feedstock, processing, technology and brand partners. This JEPLAN alliance suggests Syre is trying to build that ecosystem before volume ramps fully begin.