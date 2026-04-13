Slack & Parr wins UK order for India carbon fibre line serving aerospace and defence

The contract underlines how specialist textile-process equipment suppliers are positioning themselves inside the build-out of regional carbon fibre supply chains.

Slack & Parr has secured an order to supply 21 acrylic metering pumps for a major new carbon fibre production line in India, reinforcing the role of UK process-equipment suppliers in the expansion of advanced materials manufacturing. The pumps will be used in the production of PAN precursor fibre, the acrylic-based intermediate from which most commercial carbon fibre is made.

The contract is notable because precursor production is one of the most technically sensitive stages in carbon fibre manufacturing. Metering precision directly affects polymer flow consistency and, in turn, fibre quality and process stability. According to the project details, 19 of the 21 pumps will be mounted on bespoke drive units fitted with a special coupling, gearbox and electric brake, while the package includes three pump sizes — 1,000cc/rev, 1,500cc/rev and 2,000cc/rev — for different duties within the plant.

A textile technology play inside the composites market

Although carbon fibre sits firmly in the advanced materials sector, its precursor route remains closely linked to man-made fibre processing expertise. Slack & Parr’s acrylic pump portfolio is specifically designed for acrylic-fibre applications, and the company says it has long-standing know-how in the solvents, materials and corrosion challenges associated with the process.

Why India matters

The new Indian plant is expected to serve aerospace, defence and infrastructure applications, three sectors where domestic and regional carbon fibre availability is strategically important. India has been working to deepen its advanced manufacturing and defence industrial base, and local carbon fibre capacity would strengthen supply resilience in a material category still dominated by a relatively small number of global producers.

Slack & Parr describes itself as the leading supplier of gear metering pumps for PAN precursor production, with technologies also used in prepreg, filament winding, spraying and thermoplastic composite processing. (jeccomposites.com)

The broader significance of the order is that carbon fibre investment is no longer confined to traditional production centres. As India builds capability in strategic composites, demand is rising not only for fibre lines, but also for the specialist upstream machinery that makes those lines viable.