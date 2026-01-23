KARL MAYER Launches Cost-Optimised RE 6 EL Raschel Machine for Flexible, Small-Batch Textile Production

In response to growing demand for small production runs, rapid pattern changes, and cost-efficient manufacturing, KARL MAYER has introduced the RE 6 EL, a new Raschel machine engineered for maximum flexibility and economic performance.

Building on the proven strengths of the classic RSE 6 EL, the RE 6 EL delivers essentially identical performance parameters while being significantly cost-optimised, primarily through local production advantages. This positions the machine as an efficiency champion, particularly for producers facing frequent style and pattern changes.

Designed for speed, versatility, and rapid changeovers

The RE 6 EL is available in 170″ working width (with an optional 130″ version). It comes standard in gauge E 32, with E 28 available as an option. Equipped with six electronically controlled guide bars, the machine enables the production of complex patterns and diverse fabric structures, while allowing fast and precise pattern changes.

Key technical highlights include:

Maximum cumulative shogging distance: 2″ per guide bar

2″ per guide bar Maximum underlap: 15 needles

15 needles Working speed: up to 1,400 rpm , depending on yarn and lapping

up to , depending on yarn and lapping Warp beam support allowing beams of different diameters and positions for flexible yarn capacity management

The machine is operated via KAMCOS® 2, KARL MAYER’s proven control system, ensuring precise configuration, intuitive operation, and high process reliability.

Same performance, lower cost base

Despite its cost optimisation, the RE 6 EL maintains the exceptional running stability, fabric quality, and speed associated with the RSE 6 EL platform. Optimised local supply chains allow manufacturers to benefit from lower capital investment without sacrificing productivity or fabric quality—an increasingly critical factor in today’s volatile fashion and technical textile markets.

Broad application scope

Thanks to its flexibility and performance, the RE 6 EL covers the same application range as the RSE 6 EL, including:

Underwear and swimwear – elastic, high-quality fabrics with diverse aesthetics

– elastic, high-quality fabrics with diverse aesthetics Outerwear – textured and structured fashion fabrics

– textured and structured fashion fabrics Functional textiles – shapewear, corsetry, and casual performance materials

– shapewear, corsetry, and casual performance materials Home textiles – decorative and premium interior fabrics

Strategic relevance

With the RE 6 EL, KARL MAYER directly addresses a core industry challenge: how to stay profitable amid shorter product cycles, rising cost pressure, and demand volatility. The machine offers textile producers a future-ready solution that combines design freedom, operational reliability, and cost efficiency—without compromise on performance.