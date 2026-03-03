Leading technologies in continuous wet processing and jet dyeing

Benninger, a complete system supplier with leading technologies for continuous wet processing and discontinuous dyeing, as well as technical textiles, reinforces its commitment to sustainable textile production with resource-efficient machinery that increases both top and bottom line performance. At Knit-Tech 2026, scheduled from 6 – 9 March 2026 in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, India, Benninger will showcase SynthMaster. Its innovative horizontal jet dyeing machine combines unmatched fabric quality, low resource consumption, and compact, versatile design.

Benninger places sustainability and responsibility at the heart of SynthMaster’s operations. Benninger’s solutions can process today’s and tomorrow’s fibers and blends with the highest first-time-right rates. Visitors to the upcoming Knit-Tech are invited to engage with experts on sustainable dyeing and finishing. Visit Benninger at booth A22!

The versatile solution for compression-free precision dyeing

The SynthMaster sets a new benchmark in horizontal jet dyeing, combining harmonic, unique, and Swiss-made design with unparalleled fabric care. Its smooth, tension-free fabric transport guarantees no compression creases, ensuring perfect quality every time. Built on the same innovative principles as Benninger’s well-known FabricMaster, it features a smart nozzle, lowest lift, and an elbow plaiter running the full length of the machine. The SynthMaster delivers consistent performance and fabric integrity.

Thanks to its advanced dewatering and chamber design, the SynthMaster operates at lower liquor ratios, optimizing resource efficiency. At approximately 4.5 meters in length, it is the only machine that can be seamlessly combined with dyers’ round machines, drastically saving valuable factory space. The SynthMaster is the ideal complement to the FabricMaster, sharing key components and offering unmatched compatibility.

Swiss precision, global standards

Benninger aims – always did and always will – to set new standards for efficiency, quality and precision in textile dyeing processes. The FabricMaster, the dyeing machine for discontinuous dyeing and the SingeRay flame singeing machine are other good examples, defining new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and process reliability thanks to cutting-edge technology. These innovations often become references for best practices worldwide.

By integrating energy-saving designs, water and chemical reduction technologies, and waste heat recovery (e.g., through the BEN-Eco systems), Benninger advances global environmental standards. Their machines help customers meet or exceed international sustainability targets.

The long history of Benninger – including the long list of achievements – as well as the number of years of experience and the flexibility makes the company one of the most reliable providers for high-performance solutions in the textile industry. In a nutshell: You can feel it’s Benninger!