Marks & Spencer turns “better cotton” into “better farming”

After cleaning up its fibre claims, M&S is now trying to clean up cotton’s infrastructure—energy, habitats and resilience—in the Indian villages it depends on.

Marks & Spencer has partnered with Pilio to launch the Affordable Clean Environment (ACE) cotton programme in India, aimed at expanding access to clean energy and strengthening biodiversity in cotton-growing communities. The initiative sits under Plan A, M&S’s long-running sustainability strategy.

M&S says it has sourced 100% of the cotton in its clothing from “more responsible” sources—Better Cotton, recycled or organic—since 2019 (with home textiles tracking toward the same goal by 2025/26). ACE is positioned as the next step: investing beyond farm practices into community-level systems.

ACE has three practical levers:

Farmer-led design of interventions (farmers “central to decision-making”).

of interventions (farmers “central to decision-making”). Financing for on-farm and off-farm solar , to cut emissions associated with cotton and reduce energy vulnerability.

, to cut emissions associated with cotton and reduce energy vulnerability. Nature-positive measures—habitat creation, land restoration, and native plantings/corridors to reconnect landscapes.

This reflects a wider shift in brand sustainability: “responsible sourcing” labels are becoming table-stakes, while investors and regulators increasingly expect evidence of insetting—measurable improvements inside supply sheds (energy, water, ecosystems), not just certificates.

ACE will be judged on specifics: uptake of solar, biodiversity indicators, and whether benefits accrue to farmers without adding compliance burden. If it works, it offers M&S something rarer than a claim: a more resilient cotton supply base.