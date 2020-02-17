Lenzing’s TENCEL © Modal Fibers defines industrial excellence

The global textile industry has received another innovation with the introduction of Eco Pure Technology by the Lenzing Group which enhances the production of environmentally responsible modal fibers. Popularly known as TENCEL© Modal fibers, they are environmentally responsible to the existing modal fibers in the industry.

Interestingly, the total chlorine-free bleaching in pulp and fiber delivers the industry’s new standard of clean modal fiber production. It has a gentle bleaching process, textile of such fibers are softer than conventionally bleached TENCEL ™ Modal Fibers and are meant for undergarments, lounge wear, bedding etc.

The features of the new technology are based on eco-responsible production process guided by the EU Ecolabel, a label of environmental excellence which is awarded to products and services that meet high environmental standards throughout their life-cycle.