Nike vs Lululemon: Scale, margin and the new athleticwear reset

The contest is no longer simply about brand power; it is about which model can protect growth while tariffs, China risk and consumer fatigue pressure margins.

Nike and Lululemon remain two of the most important names in athletic apparel, but they are defending very different business models. Nike’s strength is global scale: footwear dominance, athlete endorsements, wholesale reach and a multi-decade brand engine. Lululemon’s advantage has been premium positioning, tight product control and a direct-to-consumer model that historically delivered margins few apparel companies could match.

Nike’s turnaround is still unfinished

Nike’s latest reported quarter shows why investors are treating the stock as a turnaround case rather than a clean growth story. In fiscal Q3 2026, revenue was $11.3 billion, flat on a reported basis and down 3% currency-neutral. Wholesale revenue rose 5% to $6.5 billion, but Nike Direct fell 4% to $4.5 billion, showing that the company is still rebalancing after pushing too hard into owned channels. Gross margin fell 130 basis points to 40.2%, mainly because of higher North American tariffs.

The brand remains enormous, but its operating challenge is complex: restore product heat, protect margins, rebuild wholesale relationships and stabilize international markets, especially Greater China and EMEA, both cited by Nike as revenue drags in the quarter.

Lululemon keeps the margin edge, but growth has cooled

Lululemon still has the cleaner margin structure, but its growth story is no longer effortless. Fiscal 2025 revenue rose 5% to $11.1 billion, while gross margin declined 260 basis points to 56.6% and operating margin fell 380 basis points to 19.9%. Americas revenue slipped 1%, but international revenue grew 22%, keeping the expansion thesis alive.

China remains a major bright spot. In Q4 2025, China Mainland revenue increased 24%, or 21% constant-currency, and represented 15% of total revenue. That gives Lululemon a sharper geographic runway than Nike, even as North American competition intensifies.

Five-year verdict

For a five-year apparel view, Lululemon still offers the cleaner operating model: higher gross margin, stronger international momentum and tighter brand control. Nike offers greater upside if its reset works, but the execution burden is heavier. The balanced conclusion is not that one brand is permanently superior; it is that Lululemon compounds more cleanly, while Nike remains the higher-risk recovery trade.