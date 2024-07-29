North and South America lead in U.S. home textile exports

Recent data highlights that North and South America are leading destinations for U.S. home textile exports. The United States has seen significant export activities in textiles and apparel, with regions like Guatemala and China showing increased demand. However, overall U.S. textile and apparel exports experienced a slight dip of 3.26% in early 2024, amounting to $3.691 billion. Despite this, made-up articles within the textile category saw a small rise, indicating varied performance across different product segments.

The dominance of North and South America in U.S. home textile exports reflects ongoing strong trade relationships and market demand in these regions. The U.S. home textile market continues to navigate fluctuations, with strategic focuses on diversifying export destinations and adapting to changing market conditions​