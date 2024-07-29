The IEA forecasts a 4% increase in global electricity demand by 2025

Global electricity demand is expected to rise at its fastest pace in years, driven by strong economic growth, intense heatwaves, and the increasing use of electricity-dependent technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and heat pumps, according to a new report from the IEA. This robust growth in global electricity consumption is projected to continue into 2025, with an anticipated increase of around 4%.

The IEA’s Electricity Mid-Year Update indicates that global electricity demand is forecast to grow by approximately 4% in 2024, up from 2.5% in 2023. This would mark the highest annual growth rate since 2007, excluding the exceptional rebounds following the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Concurrently, renewable energy sources are rapidly expanding, with solar PV on track to set new records.

Renewables are expected to see rapid growth in the coming years, with their share of global electricity supply predicted to increase from 30% in 2023 to 35% in 2025. By 2025, the amount of electricity generated from renewables is forecast to surpass that generated from coal for the first time. Solar PV alone is projected to account for roughly half of the growth in global electricity demand over 2024 and 2025, with solar and wind together potentially meeting up to three-quarters of this growth.