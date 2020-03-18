Orelikon, China turns out winner in times of COVID-19

It is interesting to note that Oerlikon has received new large orders for manmade fibers production solutions from three of the world’s leading manmade fibers manufacturers. All three companies are based in China and have been key customers of Oerlikon for many years. The orders are for Oerlikon Barmag’s world leading filament-spinning technology for the highly efficient production of polyester fibers. The three projects have a total value of more than CHF 600 million (EUR 565 million). A very small proportion of these projects would be recognized in Oerlikon Group’s order intake in 2020, and the majority will be accounted for in 2021 and 2022. On-site delivery and installation of these systems is planned for the period from 2021 to early 2023.

Long-term project planning for major customers in the manmade fibers industry has resulted in new major orders being placed with Oerlikon Barmag. One of the three new orders, valued at more than CHF 300 million (EUR 282 million), is the largest order ever received by Oerlikon Barmag, based in Remscheid, Germany.

Oerlikon Barmag would provide the entire system for WINGS POY and WINGS FDY, as well as the texturing machines from the eFK product family in phases over a period of slightly over two years. “These three orders show that the Chinese textile industry continues to place its trust in the world market – and in Oerlikon. They make it clear that globally interconnected industries such as the textiles industry and business models like that employed by the Manmade Fibers Segment are more robust than many people believe,” said Dr. Roland Fischer, CEO Oerlikon Group.