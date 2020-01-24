PrimaLoft and adidas partner for sustainable products at ISPO Munich

PrimaLoft Inc and adidas have committed to join in the strategic development of high-performance, sustainability-conscious products. adidas will also introduce apparel that feature PrimaLoft insulation made with Parley Ocean Plastic.

PrimaLoft President and CEO Mike Joyce said, “Both of our brands are pioneers in their fields and important drivers of innovation in the textile industry, especially when it comes to sustainability. We strongly believe that together we can push the boundaries of material science forward, while continuing to further our relentlessly responsible mission.”

PrimaLoft, which provides expertise in advanced material technologies, recently announced a strategic partnership with environmental organisation, Parley for the Oceans. PrimaLoft will take plastic intercepted from remote islands, beaches and coastal communities and use it to manufacture high-performance insulation products. adidas will introduce the first concept styles featuring PrimaLoft insulation made from Parley Ocean Plastic at ISPO Munich, which will take place from 26th to 29th of January 2020. It will also present these products to the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, from 29th to 31st of January.