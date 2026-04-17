Redefining the trade fair experience: Val:ue Milan unveiled, a curated boutique business hub

Frankfurt am Main/Milan, 16 April 2026. Messe Frankfurt continues to expand its international textile network with the announcement of Val:ue Milan. Moving beyond the traditional trade fair model, Val:ue Milan debuts as a prestigious, boutique-style business hub exclusively dedicated to elected fabrics and accessories for apparel. Taking place from February 3 to 5, 2027, at The Mall in Porta Nuova, the event breaks away from conventional formats through a strictly curated environment designed for strategic networking. By bridging the gap between high-end international manufacturers and top-tier segment buyers, Val:ue Milan further strengthens the Group’s global portfolio with a unique, high-impact concept built around a refined and carefully selected offering.

With the launch of Val:ue Milan, Messe Frankfurt introduces a highly specialized meeting point designed for selected manufacturers, brands and industry professionals operating at the highest end of the textile sector, set within one of the world’s most influential fashion capitals. Milan stands as a strategic hub for design, innovation and manufacturing excellence — a unique ecosystem offering the ideal conditions to foster exchange, creativity and new business opportunities across the international high-quality textile community.

Prime solutions and supplies in the heart of the Italian fashion system

Val:ue Milan establishes itself as a selective project with an upscale soul, focusing on excellence in fabrics, accessories, and cutting-edge textile solutions. In this setting, the most qualified international producers meet buyers, designers, and product managers to transform the quest for quality, creativity, and technological reliability into high-profile partnerships.

«Milan is the crossroads where fashion excellence meets industrial expertise and major international brands,» says Donald Wich, Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt Italia. «With Val:ue Milan, we are creating a project that brings these strengths together while opening them to an international dimension – a platform designed to connect selected suppliers from the world’s leading sourcing regions with the European market. The aim is to establish a distinctive hub in Milan for high-end procurement, capable of engaging with existing industry players through a distinctive identity and a profile of excellence». «With the launch of Val:ue Milan, we are strategically expanding the reach of our global

Texpertise network,» states Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe

Frankfurt. «Milan offers an unparalleled stage where a deep-rooted culture of design meets international prestige, making it the natural setting for this new format. This boutique-style business hub sets a new benchmark within our portfolio, reflecting our long-term vision to strengthen our presence in key fashion capitals through a highly differentiated approach, delivering sophisticated, strategic solutions across the entire textile value chain».

Val:ue: a name defined by excellence and substance

The name ‘Val:ue’ is a defining statement that unites a global community around a shared vision: a celebration of substance over interchangeability, distinctive quality over homogenization, and enduring professional partnerships over volatile trends.

Val:ue Milan serves as the strategic meeting point for a dedicated ecosystem of professionals who define the soul of luxury: from the masters of noble materials to the architects of transparent supply chains and innovative aesthetics. These are the shared values that find their collective stage in Milan. Through this launch, Messe Frankfurt not only consolidates its presence in Italy but fosters a vibrant network of excellence within its global textile community, Texpertise.

Messe Frankfurt Texpertise

A world leader with over 60 trade fairs in 14 countries, Messe Frankfurt covers the entire textile value chain through Texpertise. This global network harmonizes internationally renowned events with a network of over 500,000 professionals, confirming its position as the primary business and information platform for the global textile industry.

Texpertise Newsroom

Providing information on the international textile industry and the global textile trade fairs organized by Messe Frankfurt: www.texpertise–network.com