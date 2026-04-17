Rieter annual general meeting 2026

Shareholders Adopt All Motions Proposed by the Board of Directors

Remuneration Report 2025 and remuneration of Board of Directors and Group Executive Committee formally accepted

Waiver of the distribution of a dividend approved

Amendments to the Articles of Association approved

All members of the Board of Directors re-elected

Thomas Oetterli re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

On April 16, 2026, 342 shareholders, who represent 64.0% of the share capital, attended the 135th Annual General Meeting of Rieter Holding Ltd. They approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

Annual Report, Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and Remuneration Report

The shareholders approved the Annual Report, Financial and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025. They also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and those of the Group Executive Committee for their activities in the year under review.

In a consultative vote, the shareholders also approved the 2025 Report on Non-Financial Matters.

Waiver of dividend distribution

The shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Directors to waive the distribution of a dividend.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of Rieter Holding Ltd. were also approved.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee

In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the Remuneration Report 2025.

They also approved the total maximum compensation of the Board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting in 2027. In addition, they approved the total amount of the maximum fixed remuneration of the Group Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year and the variable remuneration for the 2025 financial year.

Election to Board of Directors

The members of the Board of Directors who were standing for re-election – Peter Spuhler, Roger Baillod, Carl Illi, Sarah Kreienbühl, Daniel Grieder, Thomas Oetterli and Jennifer Maag – were confirmed for a further one-year term of office.

Thomas Oetterli, Chairman of the Board, was also re-elected for a one-year term of office.

The members of the Remuneration Committee – Sarah Kreienbühl, Daniel Grieder and Roger Baillod – were also re-elected for a one-year term of office.

Election of KPMG as statutory auditors

The shareholders also adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors to re-elect KPMG AG, Zurich (Switzerland), as statutory auditors for the financial year beginning January 1, 2026.