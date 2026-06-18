ROICA refreshes global identity as stretch fibre market moves toward performance and lower impact

Asahi Kasei’s ROICA update is less a cosmetic exercise than a positioning move for a stretch market under pressure to prove comfort, durability and environmental value.

ROICA™, the premium stretch fibre brand developed by Japan’s Asahi Kasei, has launched a new global brand identity, key visual and redesigned website as it seeks to sharpen its position in the changing elastane and performance-apparel market. The relaunch, announced on June 17, is built around the message “STRETCH YOUR FUTURE” and marks what the company describes as the next phase of ROICA’s global development.

Stretch becomes a value story

The update comes as stretch materials face rising expectations from brands, mills and consumers. Comfort and recovery remain essential, but buyers are increasingly asking how elastic fibres perform across durability, responsible production, traceability and lower-impact product development.

ROICA’s new visual language focuses on the human body, movement and stretch, supported by layered thread-like graphics and the brand’s blue identity. The redesigned digital platform is intended to give supply-chain partners clearer access to ROICA’s technology, product philosophy and environmental initiatives.

Asahi Kasei leans on technology depth

ROICA is Asahi Kasei’s premium polyurethane/spandex stretch fibre, developed from the group’s polymer-science platform and used across apparel, lifestyle and industrial-material applications. The company positions the fibre around refined elasticity, recovery, high quality and functional stretch performance.

The brand is also using the refresh to reinforce four development perspectives: WITH COMFORT, WITH AWARENESS, WITH UTILITY and WITH ENDURANCE. That framing signals a wider commercial ambition: to make stretch fibre part of broader product value, not merely an invisible component in lingerie, activewear, denim, hosiery or fashion fabrics.

The sustainability test

ROICA says lower environmental impact is now a core pillar of its business. Asahi Kasei’s ROICA business has stated a target to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 60% by 2030 compared with fiscal 2013, while the wider Asahi Kasei Group targets at least a 30% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

The next test will be commercial execution. Brands and mills will watch whether “One ROICA™” produces clearer specifications, stronger collaboration, scalable lower-impact stretch options and verified claims that can survive growing scrutiny from sourcing teams and sustainability regulators.