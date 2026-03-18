Frankfurt’s growing performance-apparel zone shows that functional textiles are no longer a niche: they are becoming one of fashion’s most commercially important growth engines.



Techtextil 2026 is giving performance apparel a bigger stage. The Performance Apparel Textiles area in Hall 9.0 has expanded to about 130 exhibitors from 13 countries, reflecting rising demand for materials used in workwear, protective clothing, outdoor gear, smart fashion and sportswear. Global suppliers including Concordia Textiles, Getzner, Kermel, Klopman International and YKK Europe are among the participants. The fair runs in Frankfurt from 21–24 April 2026.

The material race

The new energy in performance apparel comes from textiles that do more than cover the body. Techtextil’s live show, “Performance Apparels on Stage,” will present wearables with functions such as UV protection, heat and flame resistance, thermoregulation, circular materials and integrated lighting. The exhibition is designed to show how advanced materials move from laboratory concept to market-ready product.

Why it matters

This matters because brands increasingly compete on function, comfort and sustainability at once. Performance textiles offer higher value-added product concepts and clearer differentiation in crowded markets. As one jury member noted, the strongest developments now combine new functionality with a broader view of sustainability, including durability, repairability and easy care.

What happens next

Techtextil’s message is clear: the next battleground in apparel is not just style, but engineered performance. Frankfurt is positioning itself as the sourcing and innovation hub where that shift becomes commercial reality.