US Cotton Trust Protocol appoints directors

The inaugural Board of Directors has been named for the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol (Trust Protocol), a new standard developed to help the U.S. cotton production sector further reduce its footprint by enabling producers to assess their performance against specific sustainability goals. Through robust data inputs, the Trust Protocol would add confidence throughout the supply chain – positioning U.S. cotton as the responsible choice for mills and retailers.

The appointees include delegates from across the entire supply chain, leading industry, scientific and academic experts as well as representatives from world renowned environmental organizations. “We are proud to announce the appointment of the Trust Protocol’s first-ever board of directors,” said Ken Burton, Trust Protocol Executive Director.

“This group of individuals bring unmatched expertise within the cotton industry, a thorough understanding of the sustainability challenges facing the textile industry and experience within the retail sector. Working together, the Board will ensure the Protocol will meet sustainability requirements throughout the supply chain and provide an unmatched level of transparency and accountability,” said the Ken Burton.

The directors representing the raw cotton industry include: Producers – Matt Coley (Georgia); Ted Schneider (Louisiana); Shawn Holladay (Texas); and Aaron Barcellos (California); Ginner – David Blakemore (Missouri); Marketing Cooperative – Hank Reichle (Mississippi); Merchant – Steve Dyer (Tennessee); Cottonseed – Fred Serven (Tennessee); Manufacturer – Jim Martin (North Carolina); Brands/Retailers are Liza Schillo, Levi Strauss & Co., and Joe Little, Tesco; Suzy Friedman, Environmental Defense Fund; Melissa Ho, the World Wildlife Fund; Marty Matlock, the University of Arkansas; and Garry Bell, formerly with Gildan.

The Trust Protocol advisors include: Jesse Daystar, Cotton Incorporated; Andy Jordan, Jordan Consulting; Marc Lewkowitz, Supima; Mark Pryor, The Seam; and Mike Quinn, Frontier Spinning Mills.