Vietnam achieves $14.08 billion trade surplus in first seven months of 2024

Vietnam achieved a trade value of $439.88 billion in the first seven months of 2024, resulting in a trade surplus of $14.08 billion, as reported by the General Statistics Office. In July, the trade value reached $69.72 billion, reflecting an 8.7% increase from June and a 21.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise.

July’s exports were valued at $35.92 billion, a 19.1% increase from the previous year, while imports for the month surged by 24.7% to $33.8 billion.

From January to July, total exports amounted to $226.98 billion, a 15.7% increase. The domestic sector accounted for 27.8% of these exports, whereas the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, contributed 72.2%, according to Vietnamese media sources.

During the same period, imports totaled $212.9 billion, up 18.5%. The domestic sector’s import value stood at $78 billion, a 21.5% increase, while the foreign-invested sector’s imports rose by 16.9% to $134.9 billion.

The United States was Vietnam’s largest export market, generating $66.1 billion in revenue, while China was the leading source of imports, with a value of $79.2 billion.