World Bank project to increase tax ratio to 17pc

The World Bank-funded $400 million project is aimed at creating a sustainable increase in the tax revenue in Pakistan, raising the tax-to-GDP ratio to 17 per cent.

World Bank Vice-President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Ms Ceyla Pazarbasioglu told Finance Adviser Hafeez Shaikh the project will strengthen tax and customs administration.

The tax net will be widened to 3.5m active taxpayers by 2023-24.

The WB vice president also discussed the Resilient Institutions Strengthening Programme (RISP), integrated debt management office in the Finance Division.

Ambassador of Qatar, Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri also held a meeting with Finance Adviser Hafeez Shaikh.