Alexander Özbahadir talks about Rieter shaping the future of spinning through innovative solutions.

Rieter Drives the Future of Spinning with Automation and Sustainable Solutions at ITMA Asia

In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Alexander Özbahadir, Member of the Executive Committee at Rieter AG, shares insights on how the company is shaping the future of spinning through automation, sustainability, and data-driven production technologies.

TEXtalks: How close is the textile industry to realizing Rieter’s vision of a fully automated spinning mill by 2027?

Alexander Özbahadir: For Rieter, productivity has always been our top priority, and we have been on the journey toward full automation for a long time. By 2027, our target is to enable a mill with 10,000 spindles to operate efficiently with only three people. We already have highly automated mills, and the vision is to make full-scale automation a reality without compromising performance or quality.

TEXtalks: How do Rieter’s automation solutions enhance efficiency in spinning mills?

Alexander Özbahadir: Take, for example, our ServoPack system for fully automated packing. Customers have reported that their investment pays off immediately because the process is fast, reliable, and easy to integrate. Similar advantages apply across other processes, from bale handling to material transport, streamlining operations and significantly reducing manual intervention.

TEXtalks: How does the ESSENTIAL platform help mill operators make smarter, data-driven decisions?

Alexander Özbahadir: ESSENTIAL eliminates paper on the shop floor and provides real-time insights into production. Operators can optimize processes and identify bottlenecks, improving efficiency across the entire line. It allows managers to make data-driven decisions and maximize output with precision.

TEXtalks: What productivity and energy savings does the OMEGAlap E 40 deliver?

Alexander Özbahadir: OMEGAlap E 40 is a real game-changer. It reduces lap formation time from 30 seconds to just 12 seconds, a 60% productivity increase. Its design uses fewer motors and shorter moving paths, delivering energy savings and redefining combing preparation efficiency.

TEXtalks: What innovations enable the NEO-BD precision winder to double output?

Alexander Özbahadir: The counter-rotating blade system and our world-first PressiForce system continuously regulate pressure during winding. These technologies reduce yarn stress, maintain quality, and significantly increase throughput.

TEXtalks: How does the new C-302 twist element in the J 70 air-jet spinning machine improve performance?

Alexander Özbahadir: On cotton and blended fibers, the C-302 enables extremely high productivity with low maintenance, while expanding application potential across a variety of yarn types.

TEXtalks: What new technologies is Rieter presenting for recycled yarn production?

Alexander Özbahadir: Sustainability is central. Our complete recycling system sorts textiles by fiber and color, removes contaminants, and mechanically recycles materials into high-quality yarn. It’s a holistic approach addressing the fact that less than 1% of textiles are recycled globally.

TEXtalks: How have Asian market trends shaped Rieter’s solutions?

Alexander Özbahadir: Asia is highly diverse, and each market presents unique challenges. Rieter adapts its innovations to meet these different needs, ensuring that our technologies deliver maximum value locally while driving global progress.