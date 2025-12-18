Cornelia Buchwalder (Secretary General) talks about Swiss Innovation Driving Sustainable and Automated Textile Production

Swiss Innovation Driving Sustainable and Automated Textile Production

In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Cornelia Buchwalder, Secretary General of Swiss Textile Machinery at Swissmem, discusses Switzerland’s presence at ITMA Asia 2025, the industry’s innovation priorities, and how Swiss manufacturers are supporting global modernization.

TEXtalks: With 29 Swiss exhibitors at ITMA ASIA, how vital are Swiss-made tailored solutions for the textile industry?

Cornelia Buchwalder: We’re proud to be the fifth-largest exhibitor at the show, with companies representing every step of the textile value chain, from yarn preparation to finishing. Swiss-made solutions are known for precision, reliability, and customization, and these qualities are especially important as the industry responds to sustainability, automation, and digitalization challenges. Our companies continue to deliver technologies that help customers achieve higher quality while reducing environmental and operational burdens.

TEXtalks: How is Swiss technology helping advance resource efficiency and digital integration, and what role does Swissmem play?

Cornelia Buchwalder: Swissmem’s role is to support our members as they navigate new requirements, especially as the EU introduces regulations aimed at improving sustainability and transparency. We help companies stay informed, share knowledge, and prepare for what’s ahead. On the technology side, Swiss manufacturers integrate precision engineering with digital tools that allow better monitoring, reduced waste, and smarter decision-making. This combination of efficiency and data-driven control is essential for the next stage of industry development.

TEXtalks: As markets such as Pakistan, Indonesia, and China recover, how are Swiss manufacturers contributing to their modernization?

Cornelia Buchwalder: Many regions face similar challenges, but also similar opportunities. At a recent conference in Indonesia, I was impressed by the level of modernization in factories and infrastructure. Swiss companies can contribute significantly by providing machinery that improves productivity while supporting countries’ sustainability ambitions. Whether it’s upgrading equipment or optimizing processes, our manufacturers play a vital role in helping these markets move forward.

TEXtalks: What challenges do Swiss machinery makers face in today’s cautious business climate?

Cornelia Buchwalder: The biggest challenge is the global decline in demand, which everyone in the industry is feeling. For Switzerland, there is an additional burden: U.S. tariffs of around 39% on Swiss imports. Many competing countries face much lower tariffs, which puts Swiss companies at a disadvantage in an important market.

TEXtalks: What message would you like to share with ITMA ASIA visitors and industry professionals?

Cornelia Buchwalder: I’d like to thank all the visitors and exhibitors. The spirit here has been very positive, and despite difficult conditions, we are seeing signs of recovery. ITMA ASIA has been a strong international platform, and Swiss companies remain committed to supporting the global textile industry on its journey toward greater innovation, automation, and sustainability.