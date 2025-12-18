Axel Wintermeyer speaks about KARL MAYER leading the way in warp knitting and digital transformation

KARL MAYER: Leading the Way in Warp Knitting and Digital Transformation



In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Axel Wintermeyer, President of the Business Unit Warp Knitting at KARL MAYER, discusses how the company is driving innovation, sustainability, and customer success in warp knitting technology.

TEXtalks: How does “WE WARP. WE KNIT. WE CARE.” reflect KARL MAYER’s innovation and customer focus?

Axel Wintermeyer: This slogan embodies our commitment to customer success across all segments. Our focus is on turning innovation into practical results, whether through machine development, process optimization, or service support. Every advancement we make is designed to deliver measurable benefits for our customers—enhancing efficiency, reliability, and responsiveness to their needs.

TEXtalks: How do KARL MAYER’s new tricot, lace, and Raschel fabrics respond to trends like cost savings and sustainability?

Axel Wintermeyer: Warp knitting is inherently efficient, converting yarn into fabric with minimal waste. Our new technologies emphasize both energy and space savings, contributing to sustainable production. At the same time, we remain flexible in design capabilities, enabling rapid adaptation to fast-fashion requirements. This allows manufacturers to meet market trends quickly while reducing their environmental footprint, making sustainability and cost-effectiveness compatible goals.

TEXtalks: You’re launching a next-generation two-bar tricot machine for elastic fabrics. How does it help customers improve margins?

Axel Wintermeyer: Our next-generation two-bar tricot machine is a high-output, double-width solution that maximizes efficiency. By combining precision, speed, and energy savings, it enables customers to produce more fabric at a lower cost. The machine is designed to support profitability while maintaining high-quality output, helping customers strengthen their margins in competitive markets.

TEXtalks: Looking ahead, how will these solutions shape the future of global textile manufacturing and open new business opportunities?

Axel Wintermeyer: We see a convergence of market demands, such as fabrics that combine the performance of sportswear with the comfort of leisurewear. Our machines are capable of producing fabrics that meet these evolving requirements. By helping customers adapt quickly and efficiently, we enable them to innovate, differentiate their products, and tap into new business opportunities worldwide.

TEXtalks: How has the response been from visitors at ITMA Asia, particularly from Pakistan?

Axel Wintermeyer: The response has been very strong. Pakistan, being a key market for cotton and weaving, has shown great interest in warp knitting solutions. We’ve had many engaging discussions with visitors exploring new applications, innovations, and efficiency improvements. The positive feedback confirms the global relevance of our technology and the growing demand for advanced warp knitting solutions.