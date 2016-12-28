Turkey imposes anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese yarn

Turkey imposes anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese yarn

Turkey’s general directorate of imports has decided to impose anti-dumping duties ranging from 34.81 per cent to 72.56 per cent on polyester textured yarn items

Total Testing Center: the power to manage quality and productivity throughout the mill

Total Testing Center: the power to manage quality and productivity throughout the mill

Spinning mills today are expected to transform incoming raw material that fluctuates in quality and cost into a consistent yarn that exactly meets the needs

Airbag yarns on the rise

Airbag yarns on the rise

According to estimates from Business Wire, the demand for airbags will increase by 5 percent annually over the next five years. To date, airbags have

New 37.5 Technology by COCONA

New 37.5 Technology by COCONA

Comfort in clothing is greatly influenced by the temperature and humidity next to skin known as the microclimate. For the average person, the body strives

Latest News

News

Textile
0 108

by -
A part of many elements, from membrane roofs and smart façades to lightweight constructions, fibre-based materials are a component part of architecture and building....
Technology
0 174

by -
Taiwanese manufacturer of dyeing and finishing machinery Acme Machinery Industry has recently launched what it calls a worldwide patented revolutionary innovation in the form...

by -
Corporate

by -
Technology

by -
Apparel

by -
Corporate

by -
Technology

by -
Textile

by -
Technology

by -
Apparel

Video

RCO_TEXTALKS_160329_WEB
Rieter-310x125_web_ad

Latest Video

shanghaitex-stx17-310x125-en-jpg
biancalani-banner-textalks
SPGprints-Javelin-TexTalks-310x125-px

Featured Events

ShanghaiTex 2017

The 18th International Exhibition on Textile Industry Nov 27-30, 2017 Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shnaghai pudong, PR China www.shanghaitexonline.com Shanghaitex 2017 will be

GTex Global Expo Karachi

An international B2B Textile event January 20-22, 2017 Venue: Expo Centre Karachi, Pakistan http://www.gtexglobal.com/ Gtex B2B Textile Machine Brands Expo , one of the largest & successful of

DPS World 2017

Digital Printing & Signage exhibition October 20-22, 2017 Venue: Expo Center Lahore, Pakistan. http://dps-world.com/ DPS World 2017 is going to be the third event after the launch of

Techtextil 2017

International trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens May 09 – 012, 2017 Venue: Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt, Germany http://www.techtextil.com Techtextil is the leading international

view all events

Latest Magazine

October-November 2016

Gallery

  • gl4
  • gl3
  • gl2
  • gl1
©