Turkey imposes anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese yarn
Turkey’s general directorate of imports has decided to impose anti-dumping duties ranging from 34.81 per cent to 72.56 per cent on polyester textured yarn items
Total Testing Center: the power to manage quality and productivity throughout the mill
Spinning mills today are expected to transform incoming raw material that fluctuates in quality and cost into a consistent yarn that exactly meets the needs
Airbag yarns on the rise
According to estimates from Business Wire, the demand for airbags will increase by 5 percent annually over the next five years. To date, airbags have
New 37.5 Technology by COCONA
Comfort in clothing is greatly influenced by the temperature and humidity next to skin known as the microclimate. For the average person, the body strives