SPGPrints to host event for Pakistan’s home textile printers at Heimtextil 2017

At Heimtextil 2017, SPGPrints will be combining the premiere of its new digital inkjet printer for home textile printing applications, with a special event to

Cotton output of China decreases up to 4.6% in 2016

The net cotton output in 31 municipalities and autonomous regions in China, including the major cotton producing providence “the Xinjiang”, has shown a decrease of

Ensured 5% Cash Incentive at Apparel Exports- Bangladesh

Abdul Muhith- The finance minister of Bangladesh guaranteed the garment exporters with the review of the placed demands, on behalf of the government. Recently the

Unsatisfactory Performance of Pakistan textile Sector- an Analysis

Persistent to the performance of last month, the external trades of Pakistan showed an improvement in November as well, with an estimate of about 1.76

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will be exhibiting their products at the Première Vision show in New York in January 2017. The...

Myanmar’s garment export earnings increased to USD 940 million in the year to mid-October up from USD 409 million in the corresponding period last...
Recently the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee has revised the forecast of shorn wool production for the year 2016/17 and the final estimate came...

ShanghaiTex 2017

The 18th International Exhibition on Textile Industry Nov 27-30, 2017 Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shnaghai pudong, PR China www.shanghaitexonline.com Shanghaitex 2017 will be

GTex Global Expo Karachi

An international B2B Textile event January 20-22, 2017 Venue: Expo Centre Karachi, Pakistan http://www.gtexglobal.com/ Gtex B2B Textile Machine Brands Expo , one of the largest & successful of

DPS World 2017

Digital Printing & Signage exhibition October 20-22, 2017 Venue: Expo Center Lahore, Pakistan. http://dps-world.com/ DPS World 2017 is going to be the third event after the launch of

Techtextil 2017

International trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens May 09 – 012, 2017 Venue: Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt, Germany http://www.techtextil.com Techtextil is the leading international

